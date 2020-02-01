M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,907 Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 116.7% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 500.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 474,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL opened at $81.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $85.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Xylem and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

