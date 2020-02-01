M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,713 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 31,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 35,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 24,233 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.23. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares in the company, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

