M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,571,000 after purchasing an additional 203,268 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after purchasing an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $147.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.83, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $152.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

