M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $238,000 in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total value of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 693,462 shares of company stock valued at $33,394,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

