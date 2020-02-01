M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $516,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,733 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after acquiring an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $98.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.94.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

