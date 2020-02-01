M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,361,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.11. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

