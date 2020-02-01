M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Cryder Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,091,000 after buying an additional 151,566 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,361,000. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $517.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.11. Charter Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $319.30 and a 1 year high of $521.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $500.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.18.
Charter Communications Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
