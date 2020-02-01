M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 297,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Chaparral Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Chaparral Energy during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE CHAP opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chaparral Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

