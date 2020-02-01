M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $331,000 Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.14 and its 200-day moving average is $91.74. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $84.28 and a one year high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

