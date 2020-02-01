Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Stock Price Down 5%

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) traded down 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.26 and last traded at $13.43, 569,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 372,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

MFGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Micro Focus International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 494,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

