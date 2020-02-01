Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $186.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $174.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its position in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

