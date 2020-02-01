Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $210.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.73.

MSFT stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.23. 36,109,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,625,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,298.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.35 and a 52-week high of $174.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $360,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 118,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,129,125.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,971,425. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 51,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.7% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 86,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 34.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 15.7% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 503,586 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,170.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,270 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

