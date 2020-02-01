Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.53-1.65 for the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 6.38-6.62 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.21. 749,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,505. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $99.30 and a 52 week high of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.23.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.73.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

