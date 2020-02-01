Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MBCN. Boenning Scattergood lowered Middlefield Banc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

MBCN stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 3,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.29.

In other Middlefield Banc news, Director Robert W. Toth purchased 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

