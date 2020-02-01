Millburn Ridgefield Corp Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 333.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,146 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 54,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 40,318 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 48,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 141.6% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 24,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.69. 276,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

