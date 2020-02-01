Millburn Ridgefield Corp Cuts Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,643,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,024,924. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

