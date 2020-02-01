Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $14.88 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55,121 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $14,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,582,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,424. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12 month low of $32.17 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

