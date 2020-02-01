Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 906 Shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECON. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 676,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 72,454 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,071,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,500,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF alerts:

ECON stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.66. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.