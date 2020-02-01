Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 22,171 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up about 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 173,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 126,209 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 168,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 89,528 shares in the last quarter.

EWG stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,103,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.11 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

