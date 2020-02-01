Mindexcoin (MIC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,463.00

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 46.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Mindexcoin has a market capitalization of $205,981.00 and approximately $7,463.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mindexcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 24% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.24 or 0.02973899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00193346 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00120787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin . Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

