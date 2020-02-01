MineBee Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.88 Million (MB)

MineBee (CURRENCY:MB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, MineBee has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. MineBee has a total market cap of $54.88 million and approximately $888,613.00 worth of MineBee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MineBee token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and Hanbitco.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.93 or 0.03029698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00196393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030335 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00122894 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MineBee Token Profile

MineBee Token Trading

MineBee can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MineBee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MineBee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MineBee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

