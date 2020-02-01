Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,092.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTX stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 284,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,219. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

