Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NERV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.67.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock valued at $88,885 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NERV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

