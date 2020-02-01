Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $101.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as MethylGene Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRTX. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.17. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,698.66% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.50 per share, with a total value of $4,875,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $311,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 32.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 103.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

