MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.
Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.
Featured Article: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.