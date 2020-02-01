MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ZAR0.39-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of ZAR2.10-2.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.MiX Telematics also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.67-0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.77.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.