Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $5.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.24. 6,354,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,126. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $334.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

