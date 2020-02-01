Monero Classic Market Capitalization Tops $7.11 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Over the last week, Monero Classic has traded 53.7% higher against the dollar. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $805.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.96 or 0.00774452 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001907 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 17,931,350 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

