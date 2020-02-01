Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.12. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $274.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

