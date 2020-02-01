Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP Sells $1,994,059.24 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Moody’s stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.79. The stock had a trading volume of 811,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.20 and its 200 day moving average is $222.66. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $263.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.82.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

