Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moog Inc is a designer, manufacturer, and integrator of precision motion control products and solutions. Moog Inc high-performance systems control military and commercial aircraft, satellites and space vehicles, launch vehicles, missiles, industrial machinery, wind energy, marine applications, and medical equipment. Moog Inc world-class product lines in servo and proportional valves, servo motors and drives, servo actuators, motion systems, controllers and software, and slip rings for data and power transmission provide the highest performance for hydraulic, electric, and hybrid systems. Moog Inc motion control technology enhances performance in a variety of markets and applications, from commercial aircraft cockpits, to power-generation turbines, to Formula One racing, to medical infusion systems. Moog Inc supports talented people, allowing them to approach their work with energy, enthusiasm, and the promise of success. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MOG.A. ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on Moog in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moog has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE MOG.A opened at $89.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.75. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.A) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $765.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.49 million. Moog had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Moog will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.57%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

