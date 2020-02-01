Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,554 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $274.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.