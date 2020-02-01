Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 203,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 66,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.14. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

