Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. 58.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

NYSE AGI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -157.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.25. Alamos Gold Inc has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $7.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.13 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

