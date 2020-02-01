Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $540,000 Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

