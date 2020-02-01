Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $604,000 Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,867 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,092,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $323.24 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $268.92 and a 52-week high of $334.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

