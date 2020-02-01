Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 404.0% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.85.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.23 and its 200 day moving average is $62.93. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.62.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

