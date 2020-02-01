Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,830.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,022.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,964.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

