Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,770 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price objective on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of DAL opened at $55.74 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.