Morgan Stanley Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from to in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a hold rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.40. 1,550,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,543. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,438.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,685,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,185,000 after buying an additional 455,044 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,768,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,672,000 after buying an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,111,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,347,000 after buying an additional 39,345 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 625,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.