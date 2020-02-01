Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of MPAA stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $19.86. 76,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.51 million, a P/E ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.52. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.98 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. Also, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,717.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPAA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,812,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,222,000 after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,351 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 918,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.