Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $7.83 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 10.7% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Apple by 1,194.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $309.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,356.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.56 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.66 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.18.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

