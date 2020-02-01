Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Insiders have sold a total of 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,900,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

