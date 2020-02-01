Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) will report ($1.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Myokardia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.52). Myokardia reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 261.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Myokardia will report full year earnings of ($6.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.42) to ($5.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($5.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.11) to ($4.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myokardia.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.57.

MYOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Myokardia from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine lowered Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NASDAQ:MYOK traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $68.03. 376,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,000. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96. Myokardia has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $115,201.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,770.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,068.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,929 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,464. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Myokardia in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Myokardia by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

