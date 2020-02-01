MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,544,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,308% from the previous session’s volume of 109,666 shares.The stock last traded at $1.40 and had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded MYOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get MYOS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. MYOS had a negative return on equity of 97.69% and a negative net margin of 391.02%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MYOS Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS)

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.