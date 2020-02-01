Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

MYGN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 646,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.