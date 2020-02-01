Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. Myriad Genetics reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.34 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. Leerink Swann reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.96.

MYGN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The stock had a trading volume of 646,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson acquired 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Phd Gilbert acquired 5,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 583.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. 99.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

