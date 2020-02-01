Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $2.35

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.35. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 6,434,600 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $752.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.69 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. Nabors Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

