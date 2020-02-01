NaPoleonX Price Down 8% Over Last Week (NPX)

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One NaPoleonX token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $71.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

