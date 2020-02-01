Nasdacoin (NSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $377,459.00

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0762 or 0.00000810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $377,459.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00050267 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 103.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 21,245,065 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

