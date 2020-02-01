National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.95-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

NFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $202,123.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,949.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

