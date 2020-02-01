National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.09. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $444.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $202,123.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,949.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

