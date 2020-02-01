National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $308-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $312.75 million.National Instruments also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.24-0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NATI traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.63. 1,983,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

